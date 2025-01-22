Atishi Alleges BJP Intimidation in Kalkaji Amid Assembly Elections

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, running for the AAP in Kalkaji, has formally complained to the Election Commission, outlining alleged harassment and intimidation by BJP workers against her volunteers.

In her complaint, Atishi detailed seven specific incidents of intimidation by BJP supporters, particularly emphasizing actions led by BJP candidate Ramesh Bidhuri.

Atishi has urged the Election Commission to begin criminal proceedings against Bidhuri and demanded stricter security measures, including deploying paramilitary forces to ensure fair elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)