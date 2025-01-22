Left Menu

Kejriwal's Rallying Cry: Vote Wisely or Lose Free Services

Arvind Kejriwal, AAP national convener, urged East Delhi voters to choose their votes wisely in upcoming elections. Warning against BJP's policies, he highlighted several free services AAP provides, such as electricity, education, and healthcare. Kejriwal promised to introduce new benefits and urged voters to reject BJP.

Updated: 22-01-2025 19:39 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 19:39 IST
Arvind Kejriwal, the AAP national convener, issued a strong plea to voters during a gathering in East Delhi's Trilokpuri, urging them to vote ''mindfully'' in the assembly elections scheduled for February 5.

He cautioned against supporting BJP, alleging their governance would withdraw current free facilities available to Delhi residents. Kejriwal claimed that a BJP victory would endanger Delhi's future, pushing citizens to vote for AAP to ''secure the future of their children.'' He paused momentarily for 'azan', and resumed to emphasize AAP's achievements, like providing 24X7 electricity.

Kejriwal further alleged that BJP's manifesto aims to terminate free education, shut Mohalla Clinics, and cease free bus rides for women. He assured voters that re-electing AAP would uphold these services and implement new schemes, including monthly grants for women and tenants, plus free metro and bus services for students.

(With inputs from agencies.)

