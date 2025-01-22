Saudi Arabia's Diplomatic Revival: A Historic Visit to Lebanon

In a significant political gesture, Saudi Arabia's foreign minister makes a pivotal visit to Lebanon on Thursday, marking the first trip by Riyadh's top diplomat to Beirut in 15 years. The visit underscores Saudi Arabia's renewed influence in Lebanon, particularly as Iranian sway declines.

This diplomatic outreach by Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud follows Lebanon's evolving political landscape, notably after last year's conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, and echoes wider regional changes, such as the overthrow of Syria's Bashar al-Assad. The Prince's agenda includes meetings with Lebanon's freshly elected leaders, President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam.

Amidst Lebanon's enduring financial crisis since 2019, Prince Faisal emphasizes the need for genuine reforms as a prerequisite for Saudi support. The trip has stirred hopes of Lebanon embarking on crucial economic reforms, aided by a potential restoration of Saudi assistance once firmly committed to genuine change.

