Exiled Former Salvadoran President Mauricio Funes Dies in Nicaragua

Mauricio Funes, the former leader of El Salvador, has died in Nicaragua, where he sought refuge from corruption charges since 2016. Funes, who served as president from 2009 to 2014, passed away at the age of 65.

The Nicaraguan government announced his death without detailing the specifics of his 'serious chronic illness.' Funes had evaded arrest warrants in El Salvador by relocating to Nicaragua.

In 2019, Funes was granted Nicaraguan citizenship, a move that shielded him from extradition back to his home country, thanks to his ties with Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega.

