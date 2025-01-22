Left Menu

Exiled Former Salvadoran President Mauricio Funes Dies in Nicaragua

Mauricio Funes, the former president of El Salvador, passed away in Nicaragua, where he fled in 2016 to escape corruption charges. The Nicaraguan government confirmed his death due to a chronic illness. Funes received Nicaraguan citizenship in 2019, preventing extradition to El Salvador.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2025 20:25 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 20:25 IST
Exiled Former Salvadoran President Mauricio Funes Dies in Nicaragua

Mauricio Funes, the former leader of El Salvador, has died in Nicaragua, where he sought refuge from corruption charges since 2016. Funes, who served as president from 2009 to 2014, passed away at the age of 65.

The Nicaraguan government announced his death without detailing the specifics of his 'serious chronic illness.' Funes had evaded arrest warrants in El Salvador by relocating to Nicaragua.

In 2019, Funes was granted Nicaraguan citizenship, a move that shielded him from extradition back to his home country, thanks to his ties with Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025