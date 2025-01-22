Exiled Former Salvadoran President Mauricio Funes Dies in Nicaragua
Mauricio Funes, the former president of El Salvador, passed away in Nicaragua, where he fled in 2016 to escape corruption charges. The Nicaraguan government confirmed his death due to a chronic illness. Funes received Nicaraguan citizenship in 2019, preventing extradition to El Salvador.
Mauricio Funes, the former leader of El Salvador, has died in Nicaragua, where he sought refuge from corruption charges since 2016. Funes, who served as president from 2009 to 2014, passed away at the age of 65.
The Nicaraguan government announced his death without detailing the specifics of his 'serious chronic illness.' Funes had evaded arrest warrants in El Salvador by relocating to Nicaragua.
In 2019, Funes was granted Nicaraguan citizenship, a move that shielded him from extradition back to his home country, thanks to his ties with Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega.
