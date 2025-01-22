Political Tensions Rise: JD(U)'s Support Over Manipur Governance in Flux

Political tensions erupted on Wednesday as the Janata Dal (United) [JD(U)] faced confusion about its support for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government in Manipur. A letter from the state unit declared withdrawal of support, but central party leaders quickly dismissed it, reaffirming allegiance to the NDA.

Ksh Biren Singh, JD(U) state president, wrote to Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, emphasizing non-support. This prompted his removal by central leadership to reduce speculation about ties with the BJP. National spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan cited indiscipline as the reason and maintained commitment to the BJP's administration.

The political shifts have no impact on the government's stability, with BJP holding 37 of 60 assembly seats. The situation stems from defections within JD(U) after elections. The central stance remains supportive, despite local demands for clarity following the appointment of a new governor.

(With inputs from agencies.)