Social Media Accountability: Spanish PM Calls for Change

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez made a strong call at the World Economic Forum in Davos for social media companies to bear responsibility for the societal damage caused by their algorithms. He proposed ending anonymity and increasing algorithm transparency across the European Union to combat this issue.

Sanchez compared social media owners to restaurant owners, suggesting that just as the latter are responsible for their food, the former should be accountable for the toxic effects of their platforms. Highlighting current inadequate measures, he pointed to the largest EU fine on a social media company as insufficient.

Joining ranks with critics worldwide, Sanchez echoed concerns about the influence of a 'tech-industrial complex' on democracy. Recent tensions involving figures like Elon Musk further underscore the urgent need for change, according to European leaders.

