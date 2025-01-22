Trump's 'Deal' to End Ukraine War: Russian Insights
Russia's deputy U.N. Ambassador Dmitry Polyanskiy calls for clarity on President Trump's idea of a 'deal' to end the Ukraine war. This follows Trump's tariff and sanction threats on Moscow. Polyanskiy highlights the importance of addressing the Ukrainian crisis's root causes and questions U.S. actions since 2014.
The ongoing conflict in Ukraine has taken a new turn as Russia's deputy U.N. Ambassador, Dmitry Polyanskiy, emphasized the need to understand President Trump's conception of a 'deal' to end the war.
This statement came after Trump threatened tariffs and sanctions on Moscow if hostilities persisted, linking economic pressure to diplomatic resolution.
Polyanskiy stressed the importance of addressing the root causes of the Ukrainian crisis, questioning past U.S. policies perceived as antagonistic towards Russia since 2014, and urged Trump to reassess this approach.
(With inputs from agencies.)
