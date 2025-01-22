Left Menu

Trump's 'Deal' to End Ukraine War: Russian Insights

Russia's deputy U.N. Ambassador Dmitry Polyanskiy calls for clarity on President Trump's idea of a 'deal' to end the Ukraine war. This follows Trump's tariff and sanction threats on Moscow. Polyanskiy highlights the importance of addressing the Ukrainian crisis's root causes and questions U.S. actions since 2014.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2025 23:24 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 23:24 IST
Trump's 'Deal' to End Ukraine War: Russian Insights
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The ongoing conflict in Ukraine has taken a new turn as Russia's deputy U.N. Ambassador, Dmitry Polyanskiy, emphasized the need to understand President Trump's conception of a 'deal' to end the war.

This statement came after Trump threatened tariffs and sanctions on Moscow if hostilities persisted, linking economic pressure to diplomatic resolution.

Polyanskiy stressed the importance of addressing the root causes of the Ukrainian crisis, questioning past U.S. policies perceived as antagonistic towards Russia since 2014, and urged Trump to reassess this approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025