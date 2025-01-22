The ongoing conflict in Ukraine has taken a new turn as Russia's deputy U.N. Ambassador, Dmitry Polyanskiy, emphasized the need to understand President Trump's conception of a 'deal' to end the war.

This statement came after Trump threatened tariffs and sanctions on Moscow if hostilities persisted, linking economic pressure to diplomatic resolution.

Polyanskiy stressed the importance of addressing the root causes of the Ukrainian crisis, questioning past U.S. policies perceived as antagonistic towards Russia since 2014, and urged Trump to reassess this approach.

