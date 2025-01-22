Balancing Act: BJP's Strategic Meeting in Odisha

In an effort to harmonize party and governmental agendas, Odisha's ruling BJP convened a meeting on Wednesday. The gathering saw the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and state president Manmohan Samal.

The meeting was attended by two deputy chief ministers, the party's state in-charge Vijaypal Singh Tomar, among other senior figures. Discussions touched on fulfilling BJP's election manifesto promises.

Sources revealed that ministerial vacancies and leadership appointments were also on the agenda, alongside preparations for Prime Minister Modi's upcoming visit and the Utkarsh Odisha Make in Odisha Conclave.

(With inputs from agencies.)