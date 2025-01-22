Left Menu

Balancing Act: BJP's Strategic Meeting in Odisha

The Odisha BJP held a critical meeting with key leaders like CM Mohan Charan Majhi and state president Manmohan Samal. Discussions revolved around implementing election promises, filling ministerial vacancies, and upcoming events like PM Modi's visit and the Make in Odisha Conclave.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 22-01-2025 23:52 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 23:52 IST
Balancing Act: BJP's Strategic Meeting in Odisha
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an effort to harmonize party and governmental agendas, Odisha's ruling BJP convened a meeting on Wednesday. The gathering saw the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and state president Manmohan Samal.

The meeting was attended by two deputy chief ministers, the party's state in-charge Vijaypal Singh Tomar, among other senior figures. Discussions touched on fulfilling BJP's election manifesto promises.

Sources revealed that ministerial vacancies and leadership appointments were also on the agenda, alongside preparations for Prime Minister Modi's upcoming visit and the Utkarsh Odisha Make in Odisha Conclave.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025