Bob Menendez's Bid Denied: Corruption Verdict Holds Strong

Former Senator Bob Menendez's request for a new trial was denied after his corruption conviction. Menendez, convicted of accepting bribes, argued improper evidence influenced jurors. He faces sentencing soon, with prosecutors recommending 15 years. The ruling could be part of his appeal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 02:17 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 02:17 IST
Bob Menendez

Former New Jersey Senator Bob Menendez's attempt to secure a new trial following his recent corruption conviction was denied on Wednesday. His claims centered around improper evidence jurors reviewed during deliberations.

U.S. District Judge Sidney Stein's rejection clears the route for Menendez's sentencing set for next Wednesday, where the prosecution is recommending a 15-year prison term. Despite acknowledging that jurors accessed unredacted evidence, prosecutors contended this was insufficient to nullify the verdict.

Critics argue these materials are central to the accusations against Menendez, who was found guilty of taking bribes for political favors, including military aid transactions with Egypt. His lawyers retain hope for appeasable repercussions, suggesting no more than 2-1/4 years should be served.

(With inputs from agencies.)

