Senate Gridlock: Tax-Cuts and Immigration Agenda Under Threat Without Spending Cuts

Republican Senator Ron Johnson warned that Donald Trump's tax-cuts and immigration agenda faces obstacles in the Senate unless federal spending is significantly reduced. Johnson insists that spending measures exceed $2 trillion, aiming for a return to pre-pandemic spending levels, while Republican leaders plan to retain the current budget framework.

"Without reducing spending to a reasonable level seen before COVID-19, the agenda won't succeed," Johnson asserted on Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures." He envisions trimming federal outlays from the projected $7 trillion this year to 2019's $4.4 trillion level. Republican Senate divisions over spending cuts pose challenges to Senate majority leader John Thune's revised version of the House plan.

While some Republicans support significant budget reductions to fund Trump's agenda, others advocate protecting social programs like Medicaid. This conflict affects the passage of a unified budget blueprint essential for using budget reconciliation. Trump's pullback of Elise Stefanik's nomination as U.N. ambassador highlights strategic efforts to rally House support for the agenda, where Republicans hold a slim majority.

(With inputs from agencies.)