Trump's Bold Threats on Russia as Ukraine War Persists

In a strong statement on Wednesday, former US President Donald Trump threatened Russia with hefty sanctions, tariffs, and taxes if the conflict in Ukraine doesn't cease. This announcement adds pressure on the Kremlin, though its impact may be limited given Russia's already restricted exports to the US.

The United States has prohibited most imports from Russia following its invasion of Ukraine nearly three years ago. Despite Trump's warnings, analysts point out that Russia's trade with the US is minimal and mostly involves non-critical goods like fertilizer and machinery, limiting the potential impact of these proposed sanctions.

Trump continues to express skepticism about the Biden administration's support for Ukraine, criticizing the billions spent on military aid. Despite his belief in swiftly resolving the conflict, the reality of reduced Russian exports to the US poses significant challenges to the effectiveness of such threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)