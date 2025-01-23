Left Menu

Tensions Rise: U.S. Military Bolsters Presence at Mexico Border

The U.S. military is deploying 1,500 additional troops to the Mexico border, following a presidential executive order. This action adds to the existing military presence and aims to enhance border security amid national emergency declarations and ongoing immigration challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 04:42 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 04:42 IST
Tensions Rise: U.S. Military Bolsters Presence at Mexico Border
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. military is set to deploy an additional 1,500 active-duty troops to the border with Mexico, the White House confirmed on Wednesday. This deployment comes in the wake of President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration signed just days ago. The reinforcements include 500 Marines, Army helicopter crews, and intelligence analysts, joining 2,200 active-duty troops already stationed at the border since Trump's recent inauguration.

Throughout Trump's first term, a significant military presence was established at the border, with 5,200 troops dispatched under his command. White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt emphasized the administration's commitment to integrating homeland security as a core mission for the Department of Defense, a sentiment echoed by Democratic former President Joe Biden's similar deployment strategy.

Despite discussions about possibly increasing troop numbers to 10,000, officials remain cautious, citing considerations such as military readiness and Department of Homeland Security needs. Acting Defense Secretary Robert Salesses indicated the military's support in providing transport for deportations of over 5,000 immigrants held in El Paso and San Diego. The additional troops, poised to aid border security, are not expected to engage in law enforcement duties directly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025