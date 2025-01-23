Tensions Rise: U.S. Military Bolsters Presence at Mexico Border

The U.S. military is set to deploy an additional 1,500 active-duty troops to the border with Mexico, the White House confirmed on Wednesday. This deployment comes in the wake of President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration signed just days ago. The reinforcements include 500 Marines, Army helicopter crews, and intelligence analysts, joining 2,200 active-duty troops already stationed at the border since Trump's recent inauguration.

Throughout Trump's first term, a significant military presence was established at the border, with 5,200 troops dispatched under his command. White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt emphasized the administration's commitment to integrating homeland security as a core mission for the Department of Defense, a sentiment echoed by Democratic former President Joe Biden's similar deployment strategy.

Despite discussions about possibly increasing troop numbers to 10,000, officials remain cautious, citing considerations such as military readiness and Department of Homeland Security needs. Acting Defense Secretary Robert Salesses indicated the military's support in providing transport for deportations of over 5,000 immigrants held in El Paso and San Diego. The additional troops, poised to aid border security, are not expected to engage in law enforcement duties directly.

(With inputs from agencies.)