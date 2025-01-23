Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has communicated to President Donald Trump a striking $600 billion plan aimed at boosting investment and trade between Saudi Arabia and the United States over the next four years, as per the Saudi State news agency's recent announcement.

During a phone conversation, Crown Prince bin Salman emphasized that the anticipated economic reforms under the Trump administration could pave the way for unprecedented prosperity, a notion the kingdom seeks to capitalize on through its investments. However, the details regarding the source of this substantial sum, including whether it involves public or private funds, remain unclear.

This ambitious investment figure could potentially rise if additional opportunities emerge, as quoted by the agency. Trump's administration, noted for fostering close ties with the Gulf states, saw a $2 billion investment from Saudi Arabia in a firm tied to Jared Kushner after his presidency. Trump's upcoming decisions may include Saudi Arabia as a priority for foreign visits, contingent upon securing a commitment for a further $500 billion in American products—a strategy akin to his previous term's deals.

