Justice Department Halts Biden-Era Civil Rights Litigation

The U.S. Justice Department has paused all Biden-era civil rights litigation, directing the division not to pursue or settle new cases. This halt, lasting at least the initial weeks of President Donald Trump's administration, effectively freezes the division's activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 05:39 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 05:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Justice Department has taken significant action by pausing all litigation related to civil rights cases from the tenure of former President Joe Biden, as reported by the Washington Post.

A memo sent to the temporary division head instructs against initiating or settling new cases, effectively shutting down operations at the start of President Donald Trump's term.

The department has not provided a timeline for this litigation freeze, and there has been no immediate comment on the matter from Justice Department officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

