Jaishankar Witnesses 'Confident and Upbeat' Trump Administration in Washington Visit

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited Washington D.C. for the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 47th President of the United States. He described the new administration as confident and active, emphasizing the potential for strong US-India relations under Trump. Jaishankar attended various high-level meetings and events during his visit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 23-01-2025 07:37 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 07:37 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spent four days in Washington D.C. as the new Trump administration took office.

Describing the new U.S. leadership as 'confident and upbeat,' Jaishankar observed a strong impulse for action and cooperation, particularly benefitting US-India relations.

His visit included attending the presidential inauguration, meetings with top officials, and discussions about future collaborations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

