Diplomatic Dialogue: U.S. Reinforces Support for Israel Amid Middle East Tensions
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio reaffirmed America's support for Israel in discussions with Prime Minister Netanyahu. They addressed Iran and Israeli hostages in Gaza. Rubio's debut call with Israel under Trump's administration indicated enduring U.S. support amid ongoing Middle Eastern conflicts, despite humanitarian concerns and criticisms of Israel's military actions.
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio engaged in a vital diplomatic conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, underscoring Washington's unwavering support for Israel, as reported by the State Department on Wednesday.
Engaging in his first dialogue with Israeli leadership since the Trump administration took office, Rubio reinforced the United States' commitment to backing Israel amidst regional tensions, with discussions focusing on Iran and the plight of Israeli hostages in Gaza.
Amidst escalating conflict and a deepening humanitarian crisis, the State Department emphasized America's solidarity with Israel against Iran-backed militant threats, while international rights organizations express mounting criticism over the military actions and their humanitarian impact.
(With inputs from agencies.)
