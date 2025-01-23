Left Menu

FCC Reinstates Media Complaints Amid First Amendment Tensions

The FCC revisits complaints about ABC, CBS, and NBC's treatment of political candidates and appearances during the pre-election period. The agency highlights tensions between freedom of press rights and media regulation. Critics argue media shouldn't seek favor via FCC licensing, emphasizing the First Amendment's importance.

Updated: 23-01-2025 10:26 IST
The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has reopened investigations into complaints regarding ABC, CBS, and NBC's handling of political content during the pre-election period. These complaints focus on moderation of debates and appearances by political figures such as President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump, and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Former FCC Chair Jessica Rosenworcel, initially rejecting these complaints as incompatible with the First Amendment, opposed weaponizing the FCC's licensing authority. She emphasized the need to protect press freedom. However, the commission recently decided that the previous dismissals were based on insufficient investigations.

FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr, appointed by Trump, aims to ensure media's adherence to public interest obligations. Criticizing NBC for Harris's appearance on 'Saturday Night Live' before the election, he highlights ongoing concerns about media bias. Meanwhile, Democratic Commissioner Anna Gomez warns against curtailing press freedom through regulatory oversight.

