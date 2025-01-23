FCC Reinstates Media Complaints Amid First Amendment Tensions

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has reopened investigations into complaints regarding ABC, CBS, and NBC's handling of political content during the pre-election period. These complaints focus on moderation of debates and appearances by political figures such as President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump, and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Former FCC Chair Jessica Rosenworcel, initially rejecting these complaints as incompatible with the First Amendment, opposed weaponizing the FCC's licensing authority. She emphasized the need to protect press freedom. However, the commission recently decided that the previous dismissals were based on insufficient investigations.

FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr, appointed by Trump, aims to ensure media's adherence to public interest obligations. Criticizing NBC for Harris's appearance on 'Saturday Night Live' before the election, he highlights ongoing concerns about media bias. Meanwhile, Democratic Commissioner Anna Gomez warns against curtailing press freedom through regulatory oversight.

