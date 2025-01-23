Race of Party-Hoppers: A New Dynamic in Delhi's Electoral Battlefield

The Delhi Assembly elections are witnessing an intriguing new dynamic, with party-hopping becoming a strategic move for many candidates. The AAP, BJP, and Congress have all included candidates who were previously rivals.

Prominent leaders have been changing allegiances, seeking to rejuvenate their political careers. The AAP has absorbed several former BJP leaders and promptly fielded them as candidates, setting the stage for unexpected rivalries.

Noteworthy candidates in this year's elections include former Congress president Arvinder Singh Lovely for the BJP and fresh AAP inductees like Pravesh Ratan. February 5 will see these politicians vie for victory, with results announced after February 8.

