Race of Party-Hoppers: A New Dynamic in Delhi's Electoral Battlefield
The upcoming Delhi Assembly elections are seeing a significant shift as numerous politicians switch parties to advance their careers. All three major parties—AAP, BJP, and Congress—have fielded candidates who previously belonged to rival factions. The performance of these 'party-hoppers' is crucial for influencing government formation.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi Assembly elections are witnessing an intriguing new dynamic, with party-hopping becoming a strategic move for many candidates. The AAP, BJP, and Congress have all included candidates who were previously rivals.
Prominent leaders have been changing allegiances, seeking to rejuvenate their political careers. The AAP has absorbed several former BJP leaders and promptly fielded them as candidates, setting the stage for unexpected rivalries.
Noteworthy candidates in this year's elections include former Congress president Arvinder Singh Lovely for the BJP and fresh AAP inductees like Pravesh Ratan. February 5 will see these politicians vie for victory, with results announced after February 8.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Round-the-Clock Vigilance in Delhi Elections: I-T Department's New Measures
Delhi's Political Showdown: BJP vs. AAP in Assembly Elections
Delhi Assembly Elections: Key Battles and Strategies Unveiled
BJP Advocates for Unified Elections: A Step Towards National Interest
Delhi Assembly Elections: Congress Eyes Revival Amidst Fierce Contest