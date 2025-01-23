Left Menu

Race of Party-Hoppers: A New Dynamic in Delhi's Electoral Battlefield

The upcoming Delhi Assembly elections are seeing a significant shift as numerous politicians switch parties to advance their careers. All three major parties—AAP, BJP, and Congress—have fielded candidates who previously belonged to rival factions. The performance of these 'party-hoppers' is crucial for influencing government formation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2025 11:09 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 11:09 IST
Race of Party-Hoppers: A New Dynamic in Delhi's Electoral Battlefield
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Assembly elections are witnessing an intriguing new dynamic, with party-hopping becoming a strategic move for many candidates. The AAP, BJP, and Congress have all included candidates who were previously rivals.

Prominent leaders have been changing allegiances, seeking to rejuvenate their political careers. The AAP has absorbed several former BJP leaders and promptly fielded them as candidates, setting the stage for unexpected rivalries.

Noteworthy candidates in this year's elections include former Congress president Arvinder Singh Lovely for the BJP and fresh AAP inductees like Pravesh Ratan. February 5 will see these politicians vie for victory, with results announced after February 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025