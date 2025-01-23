BJP's Chandrasekhar Brands Kejriwal as 'Mascot of Corruption'

In a fierce political tirade, BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar lambasted Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal, denouncing him as the 'mascot of corruption.' Chandrasekhar accused the AAP of making false promises and alleged involvement in 'politics of loot.'

Chandrasekhar further elaborated on his criticism, stating that Kejriwal, who once vowed against accepting government luxuries, now resides in a lavish house. He implicated both AAP and Congress in deception, claiming they distract the public with empty promises and power politics. According to him, the long-overdue development in Delhi under AAP's governance has stalled.

The BJP leader expressed certainty about his party's impending victory in the forthcoming Delhi Assembly elections, slated for February 5, with results announced on February 8. As the capital braces for a three-way contest between AAP, BJP, and Congress, the latter has consistently struggled in recent polls, losing ground since its 15-year reign ended.

(With inputs from agencies.)