Left Menu

BJP's Chandrasekhar Brands Kejriwal as 'Mascot of Corruption'

BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar launched a severe criticism against AAP's Arvind Kejriwal, labeling him as the 'mascot of corruption.' He accused AAP and Congress of engaging in dishonest politics and voiced confidence that BJP will emerge victorious in the forthcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 14:21 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 14:21 IST
BJP's Chandrasekhar Brands Kejriwal as 'Mascot of Corruption'
BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fierce political tirade, BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar lambasted Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal, denouncing him as the 'mascot of corruption.' Chandrasekhar accused the AAP of making false promises and alleged involvement in 'politics of loot.'

Chandrasekhar further elaborated on his criticism, stating that Kejriwal, who once vowed against accepting government luxuries, now resides in a lavish house. He implicated both AAP and Congress in deception, claiming they distract the public with empty promises and power politics. According to him, the long-overdue development in Delhi under AAP's governance has stalled.

The BJP leader expressed certainty about his party's impending victory in the forthcoming Delhi Assembly elections, slated for February 5, with results announced on February 8. As the capital braces for a three-way contest between AAP, BJP, and Congress, the latter has consistently struggled in recent polls, losing ground since its 15-year reign ended.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025