Gabon Sets Date for Presidential Election Amid Military Rules Controversy

Gabon will hold its presidential election on April 12, according to a statement by the country's council of ministers. This announcement comes as Gabon remains under military rule after a coup in August 2023.

The government statement, released after a cabinet meeting, outlined that the electoral college will convene on Saturday, April 12, 2025. This decision follows the recent adoption of a new electoral code by Gabon's parliament, tasked with organizing elections.

The new legislation, awaiting Constitutional Court approval, is contentious because it permits military personnel to run in political elections for the first time. This change could potentially allow Gen. Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema, the leader of the 2023 coup, to contest the presidency. Per Gabon's constitution, adopted in November, the presidential term is set for seven years, renewable once.

