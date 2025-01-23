Trump's Repeat Threat: New Sanctions Loom Over Russia Amidst Ongoing Ukraine Crisis

The Kremlin responded Thursday to threats from U.S. President Donald Trump regarding new sanctions on Russia if no resolution is reached in the Ukraine conflict. Trump indicated the possibility of imposing heavy taxes and tariffs on Russian goods entering the United States and other allied countries.

Addressing these comments, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov remarked that Trump had frequently resorted to sanctions in his previous tenure, viewing them as expected rather than novel. Peskov conveyed that Moscow closely monitors Trump's statements and remains ready for equal and respectful dialogue.

Trump recently expressed his intent to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin, asserting the conflict's detrimental impact on Russia. Peskov noted that Moscow remains vigilant, awaiting further communication from the U.S. side to progress dialogue.

