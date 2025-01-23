Left Menu

Trump's Repeat Threat: New Sanctions Loom Over Russia Amidst Ongoing Ukraine Crisis

President Trump has renewed his threat of imposing taxes, tariffs, and sanctions on Russia if the conflict in Ukraine continues. Kremlin's response, articulated by spokesman Dmitry Peskov, indicates no surprise. Moscow remains open to dialogue, as both nations closely monitor developments and potential discussions.

Updated: 23-01-2025 15:30 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 15:30 IST
Trump's Repeat Threat: New Sanctions Loom Over Russia Amidst Ongoing Ukraine Crisis
The Kremlin responded Thursday to threats from U.S. President Donald Trump regarding new sanctions on Russia if no resolution is reached in the Ukraine conflict. Trump indicated the possibility of imposing heavy taxes and tariffs on Russian goods entering the United States and other allied countries.

Addressing these comments, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov remarked that Trump had frequently resorted to sanctions in his previous tenure, viewing them as expected rather than novel. Peskov conveyed that Moscow closely monitors Trump's statements and remains ready for equal and respectful dialogue.

Trump recently expressed his intent to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin, asserting the conflict's detrimental impact on Russia. Peskov noted that Moscow remains vigilant, awaiting further communication from the U.S. side to progress dialogue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

