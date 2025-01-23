NATO Secretary General Clarifies DEI Policy Role

NATO's Secretary General, Mark Rutte, reaffirmed the organization's position regarding member nations' hiring practices in the military. Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Rutte made it clear that NATO does not engage in decision-making processes concerning diversity, equality, and inclusion (DEI) criteria for armed forces personnel.

This announcement follows a controversial decision earlier this week, where the U.S. administration under President Donald Trump dismissed U.S. Coast Guard Commandant Admiral Linda Lee Fagan, marking a significant moment as she was the first female to lead an armed forces branch.

Rutte emphasized that it is within the sovereignty of individual NATO countries, including the United States, to decide how to assess and implement DEI standards within their armed forces. NATO's primary focus, he underscored, remains dedicated to collective defense and ensuring the territorial security of its member states.

(With inputs from agencies.)