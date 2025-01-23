Left Menu

Political Shake-Up: BJP Leaders Join AAP in Jangpura

Manish Sisodia, AAP's Jangpura candidate and former Delhi deputy chief minister, welcomed former BJP leaders into his party, strengthening his team before the Delhi Assembly polls. With tough competition in Jangpura, Sisodia faces challenges in the wake of his alleged involvement in the Delhi excise scam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2025 16:06 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 16:06 IST
Political Shake-Up: BJP Leaders Join AAP in Jangpura
Manish Sisodia
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Jangpura candidate Manish Sisodia made headlines as he welcomed a number of former BJP leaders into the party. This strategic move comes as Sisodia prepares for an intense contest in the Jangpura constituency, away from his traditional Patparganj base.

Prominent BJP members, including Vijaypal Singh and Mohit Chaudhary, have shifted allegiance to AAP, reportedly swayed by the party's policies and the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal. Sisodia's recent electoral history has shown him as a formidable opponent, although his victory margins have seen a decline over the past three elections.

The political landscape in Delhi is becoming increasingly competitive. AAP aims to secure its third consecutive term, the BJP is eager to regain control after 26 years, and the Congress is striving to stay relevant. Sisodia's legal troubles add another layer of complexity to his campaign, as the battle for Delhi intensifies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025