Political Shake-Up: BJP Leaders Join AAP in Jangpura

Ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Jangpura candidate Manish Sisodia made headlines as he welcomed a number of former BJP leaders into the party. This strategic move comes as Sisodia prepares for an intense contest in the Jangpura constituency, away from his traditional Patparganj base.

Prominent BJP members, including Vijaypal Singh and Mohit Chaudhary, have shifted allegiance to AAP, reportedly swayed by the party's policies and the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal. Sisodia's recent electoral history has shown him as a formidable opponent, although his victory margins have seen a decline over the past three elections.

The political landscape in Delhi is becoming increasingly competitive. AAP aims to secure its third consecutive term, the BJP is eager to regain control after 26 years, and the Congress is striving to stay relevant. Sisodia's legal troubles add another layer of complexity to his campaign, as the battle for Delhi intensifies.

