Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav's Fiery Critique: 'BJP's Regime of Lies and Loot'

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has accused the BJP of governing through deception and exploitation. Yadav claims the BJP failed to deliver on promises across various sectors, criticizing its investor summits and inadequate support for farmers. He predicts voters will end BJP's tenure in the 2027 elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 23-01-2025 17:23 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 17:23 IST
Akhilesh Yadav's Fiery Critique: 'BJP's Regime of Lies and Loot'
Akhilesh Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav launched a fierce attack on the BJP, accusing the ruling party of perpetuating a government fueled by 'lies and loot.'

Yadav criticized BJP's governance, alleging that deceit and unfulfilled promises mark its tenure, affecting farmers, youth, and traders.

The former chief minister highlighted the unmet promises regarding farmers' income and ineffective investor summits, predicting a potential electoral downfall for the BJP in 2027 as public sentiment shifts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025