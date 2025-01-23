Akhilesh Yadav's Fiery Critique: 'BJP's Regime of Lies and Loot'
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has accused the BJP of governing through deception and exploitation. Yadav claims the BJP failed to deliver on promises across various sectors, criticizing its investor summits and inadequate support for farmers. He predicts voters will end BJP's tenure in the 2027 elections.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 23-01-2025 17:23 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 17:23 IST
- Country:
- India
On Thursday, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav launched a fierce attack on the BJP, accusing the ruling party of perpetuating a government fueled by 'lies and loot.'
Yadav criticized BJP's governance, alleging that deceit and unfulfilled promises mark its tenure, affecting farmers, youth, and traders.
The former chief minister highlighted the unmet promises regarding farmers' income and ineffective investor summits, predicting a potential electoral downfall for the BJP in 2027 as public sentiment shifts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement