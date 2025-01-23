SAD Delegation Alleges Bogus Votes in SGPC Election

Left Menu

A Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) delegation met with the Gurdwara Elections Commission, alleging mass registration of bogus votes for the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) elections. They accused the Aam Aadmi Party government of influencing voter registration and urged for voter list reviews to ensure authenticity.

Chandigarh | Updated: 23-01-2025 17:24 IST
A Shiromani Akali Dal delegation approached the chief commissioner of the Gurdwara Elections Commission on Thursday, alleging fraudulent registration of votes for the upcoming Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) elections.

The delegation, which included prominent leaders like SAD working president Balwinder Singh Bhundar and former president Sukhbir Singh Badal, demanded an extension for voter registration until March 31 and urged the removal of ineligible votes.

Accusations were leveled against the Aam Aadmi Party government for allegedly instructing booth level officers to register ineligible voters en masse, potentially allowing non-Sikhs to vote, while also deleting genuine votes. The delegation pushed for a thorough review of voter lists ahead of the polls.

