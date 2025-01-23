SAD Delegation Alleges Bogus Votes in SGPC Election

A Shiromani Akali Dal delegation approached the chief commissioner of the Gurdwara Elections Commission on Thursday, alleging fraudulent registration of votes for the upcoming Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) elections.

The delegation, which included prominent leaders like SAD working president Balwinder Singh Bhundar and former president Sukhbir Singh Badal, demanded an extension for voter registration until March 31 and urged the removal of ineligible votes.

Accusations were leveled against the Aam Aadmi Party government for allegedly instructing booth level officers to register ineligible voters en masse, potentially allowing non-Sikhs to vote, while also deleting genuine votes. The delegation pushed for a thorough review of voter lists ahead of the polls.

