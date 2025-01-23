Left Menu

Job Promises Under Scrutiny: BJP Criticizes AAP's Employment Record

BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla criticizes AAP's Arvind Kejriwal for unfulfilled job promises, revealing only 3,200 jobs provided against a 12 lakh promise. Kejriwal vows to prioritize employment, aiming to address unemployment in Delhi within five years. Assembly elections approach with AAP's previous significant victories at stake.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 17:51 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 17:51 IST
Job Promises Under Scrutiny: BJP Criticizes AAP's Employment Record
BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated exchange of accusations, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla has sharply criticized Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal. Poonawalla claims the AAP government promised 12 lakh jobs but delivered only 3,200 in seven years, as per an RTI response.

Poonawalla accused AAP of damaging youths' futures by opening bars instead of schools. Meanwhile, Kejriwal committed to addressing unemployment in Delhi, aiming to provide maximum employment opportunities in the next five years. AAP's focus on education, healthcare, and infrastructure continues, but joblessness remains a concern.

With the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, AAP seeks to defend its previous electoral successes. The Congress remains weakened by its past losses, while AAP's significant victories in 2015 and 2020 eclipse BJP's limited seat gains. The elections will be a pivotal moment for all parties involved. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025