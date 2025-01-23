Job Promises Under Scrutiny: BJP Criticizes AAP's Employment Record

In a heated exchange of accusations, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla has sharply criticized Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal. Poonawalla claims the AAP government promised 12 lakh jobs but delivered only 3,200 in seven years, as per an RTI response.

Poonawalla accused AAP of damaging youths' futures by opening bars instead of schools. Meanwhile, Kejriwal committed to addressing unemployment in Delhi, aiming to provide maximum employment opportunities in the next five years. AAP's focus on education, healthcare, and infrastructure continues, but joblessness remains a concern.

With the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, AAP seeks to defend its previous electoral successes. The Congress remains weakened by its past losses, while AAP's significant victories in 2015 and 2020 eclipse BJP's limited seat gains. The elections will be a pivotal moment for all parties involved. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)