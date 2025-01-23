Germany's Defense Spending Dilemma: Efficiency Before Expansion

Germany is urged to allocate over 2% of its GDP towards defense spending. However, opposition leader Friedrich Merz asserts that an overhaul of the procurement system is essential for maximizing efficiency with available funds. Speaking in Berlin, he noted that spending wisely is paramount before expanding the budget.

Merz also addressed U.S. President Donald Trump's recent directive for Germany to boost its defense budget to 5% of GDP. He labeled such figures as impractical and emphasized the difficulty in meeting the existing NATO target of 2% within Germany's current financial framework.

Merz highlighted the necessity of pragmatic budgeting in defense, ensuring the funds are utilized effectively before considering substantial increases. Germany must focus on optimizing its defense strategy to prepare for future fiscal commitments.

(With inputs from agencies.)