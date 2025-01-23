Trump's Domestic Maneuvers: Wildfires, Pardons, and Policies

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump persists in tightening immigration enforcement, asking prosecutors to investigate state and local officials obstructing federal efforts. A leaked memo, observed by Reuters, details strategies for potential prosecutions.

In the legal sphere, major U.S. bar associations resist President Trump's executive order targeting diversity programs, with accusations of illegal discrimination. This move extends to various sectors, including medical and educational institutions.

Amid these political developments, catastrophic wildfires in Los Angeles result in unprecedented losses, estimated at $28 billion. The local art scene faces profound losses as valuable collections are destroyed. In other news, Trump pardons officers implicated in a racially charged murder case and prepares for a speech at the Davos forum, whilst also planning a significant appointment in the White House budget office. Meanwhile, a new wildfire near Los Angeles grows rapidly, demanding widespread evacuations.

