Germany's Migration Debate Heats Up Ahead of Elections

Germany's opposition leader has pledged to intensify immigration controls if he ascends to the chancellorship, following a knife attack in Aschaffenburg by a rejected asylum-seeker. The incident has injected fresh urgency into an election campaign where migration is a dominant theme.

The attack, which claimed two lives, including that of a 2-year-old boy, has amplified calls for stricter immigration policies. The suspect, an Afghan with a history of mental health issues, had his asylum request declined earlier this year but was not deported.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz's lagging centre-left party is under pressure, while Friedrich Merz, his center-right challenger, promises to control borders and prevent undocumented entries. Amid rising far-right influence, migration remains an electoral flashpoint.

(With inputs from agencies.)