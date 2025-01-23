Left Menu

Germany's Migration Debate Heats Up Ahead of Elections

Germany's opposition leader vows to toughen migration policies following a knife attack by an asylum-seeker. He pledges to enhance deportations and control borders if elected. The current government faces criticism amid rising far-right sentiments, with migration standing as a pivotal election issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 23-01-2025 18:40 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 18:40 IST
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany's opposition leader has pledged to intensify immigration controls if he ascends to the chancellorship, following a knife attack in Aschaffenburg by a rejected asylum-seeker. The incident has injected fresh urgency into an election campaign where migration is a dominant theme.

The attack, which claimed two lives, including that of a 2-year-old boy, has amplified calls for stricter immigration policies. The suspect, an Afghan with a history of mental health issues, had his asylum request declined earlier this year but was not deported.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz's lagging centre-left party is under pressure, while Friedrich Merz, his center-right challenger, promises to control borders and prevent undocumented entries. Amid rising far-right influence, migration remains an electoral flashpoint.

(With inputs from agencies.)

