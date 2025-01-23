Micheál Martin Re-elected as Irish Prime Minister Amidst Political Turmoil

Micheál Martin has secured his position as Irish Prime Minister once more, backed by the coalition of two dominant centre-right parties, Fine Gael and Fianna Fail, along with independent lawmakers. This political event, postponed by opposition protests, took place a day later than initially planned.

The governing coalition marks a continued alliance between historical rivals, with independents stepping in for the Green Party, which lost seats. Political disruption occurred when opposition voices raised concerns over speaking rights, leading to parliamentary suspension.

As part of the coalition agreement, former Prime Minister Simon Harris is set to return as leader in 2027, while potential policy shifts loom with U.S. political changes. The focus remains on using tax surplus for public investments, addressing infrastructure, and enhancing Ireland's wealth funds.

