Karnataka's New Irrigation Scheme: Promises and Politics

Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah unveiled plans for a new irrigation scheme valued at Rs 1,274 crore, set to improve water supply to the region's farmland.

He criticized BJP leaders, particularly targeting former Minister Govinda Karajol and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, over unmet financial commitments to the Upper Bhadra Project.

Highlighting the Vanivilasa reservoir's rich history, Siddaramaiah pointed out the dam's role in irrigating 30,000 acres, a testament to Maharani Ammanni's vision and sacrifice.

