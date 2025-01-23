Left Menu

Karnataka's New Irrigation Scheme: Promises and Politics

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah announced a new irrigation scheme worth Rs 1,274 crore to supply water to farmland across the state. He criticized the BJP and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman over unfulfilled promises for the Upper Bhadra Project. The CM highlighted the historical Vanivilasa reservoir's significance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chitradurga | Updated: 23-01-2025 19:47 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 19:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah unveiled plans for a new irrigation scheme valued at Rs 1,274 crore, set to improve water supply to the region's farmland.

He criticized BJP leaders, particularly targeting former Minister Govinda Karajol and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, over unmet financial commitments to the Upper Bhadra Project.

Highlighting the Vanivilasa reservoir's rich history, Siddaramaiah pointed out the dam's role in irrigating 30,000 acres, a testament to Maharani Ammanni's vision and sacrifice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

