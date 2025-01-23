Political Tensions and Ethnic Unrest: Manipur's Ongoing Strife
Chief Minister N Biren Singh criticizes Congress for politicizing the ethnic conflict in Manipur, questioning past Prime Minister Narasimha Rao's inaction. Accusations include Congress creating current turmoil and hindering BJP progress. Singh stresses improvement under PM Modi and dismisses JD(U)'s withdrawal threats.
In a sharp critique of the Congress's demand for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to conflict-ridden Manipur, Chief Minister N Biren Singh highlighted the party's inaction during similar crises in the 1990s.
Singh accused the Congress of generating issues in Manipur and unfairly blaming the BJP-led government.
Despite challenges and political maneuvers, Singh emphasized ongoing improvements under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, underscoring efforts for situational betterment and conflict resolution.
