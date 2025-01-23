Left Menu

Political Tensions and Ethnic Unrest: Manipur's Ongoing Strife

Chief Minister N Biren Singh criticizes Congress for politicizing the ethnic conflict in Manipur, questioning past Prime Minister Narasimha Rao's inaction. Accusations include Congress creating current turmoil and hindering BJP progress. Singh stresses improvement under PM Modi and dismisses JD(U)'s withdrawal threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 23-01-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 20:15 IST
Political Tensions and Ethnic Unrest: Manipur's Ongoing Strife
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp critique of the Congress's demand for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to conflict-ridden Manipur, Chief Minister N Biren Singh highlighted the party's inaction during similar crises in the 1990s.

Singh accused the Congress of generating issues in Manipur and unfairly blaming the BJP-led government.

Despite challenges and political maneuvers, Singh emphasized ongoing improvements under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, underscoring efforts for situational betterment and conflict resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025