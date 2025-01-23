Political Tensions and Ethnic Unrest: Manipur's Ongoing Strife

In a sharp critique of the Congress's demand for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to conflict-ridden Manipur, Chief Minister N Biren Singh highlighted the party's inaction during similar crises in the 1990s.

Singh accused the Congress of generating issues in Manipur and unfairly blaming the BJP-led government.

Despite challenges and political maneuvers, Singh emphasized ongoing improvements under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, underscoring efforts for situational betterment and conflict resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)