Political Tensions Ignite in Kalkaji as EC Complaints Fly

The political arena in Kalkaji has heated up with BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri and AAP's Atishi lodging complaints against each other at the Election Commission. This comes amid escalating tensions as both parties accuse the other of election malpractices.

Bidhuri has accused Delhi Chief Minister Atishi of fabricating allegations against him while exerting undue pressure on local authorities. His complaint highlights that AAP has employed workers from different constituencies to disrupt BJP's door-to-door campaign efforts.

In response, Atishi alleges that Bidhuri and his nephew are being shielded by the police following incidents of hooliganism. She claims this creates a climate of fear designed to sway the electorate, seeking intervention from the Election Commission for a thorough investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)