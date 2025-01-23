Left Menu

Political Tensions Ignite in Kalkaji as EC Complaints Fly

BJP candidate Ramesh Bidhuri and AAP's Atishi have filed complaints against each other with the Election Commission ahead of the Kalkaji elections. Bidhuri claims Atishi is spreading false complaints, while Atishi accuses Bidhuri of hooliganism and police complicity. Both sides allege misconduct and seek electoral influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2025 20:55 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 20:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The political arena in Kalkaji has heated up with BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri and AAP's Atishi lodging complaints against each other at the Election Commission. This comes amid escalating tensions as both parties accuse the other of election malpractices.

Bidhuri has accused Delhi Chief Minister Atishi of fabricating allegations against him while exerting undue pressure on local authorities. His complaint highlights that AAP has employed workers from different constituencies to disrupt BJP's door-to-door campaign efforts.

In response, Atishi alleges that Bidhuri and his nephew are being shielded by the police following incidents of hooliganism. She claims this creates a climate of fear designed to sway the electorate, seeking intervention from the Election Commission for a thorough investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

