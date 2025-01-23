Trump Revokes Security for Former Allies

In a significant move, U.S. President Donald Trump has discontinued security protection for Mike Pompeo, former Secretary of State, and Brian Hook, a former aide. This development was highlighted by the New York Times on Thursday.

The report, which references anonymous informants familiar with the situation, also notes Trump's recent decision to revoke security benefits for his former national security adviser, John Bolton.

Efforts to contact the White House for an official statement were unsuccessful, leaving questions about the motivations behind these decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)