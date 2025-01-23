Left Menu

Trump Revokes Security for Former Allies

U.S. President Donald Trump has revoked security protection for former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and former aide Brian Hook, as reported by the New York Times. The action follows a similar move against former national security adviser John Bolton. The White House has not commented.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 23-01-2025 21:01 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 21:01 IST
Trump Revokes Security for Former Allies
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant move, U.S. President Donald Trump has discontinued security protection for Mike Pompeo, former Secretary of State, and Brian Hook, a former aide. This development was highlighted by the New York Times on Thursday.

The report, which references anonymous informants familiar with the situation, also notes Trump's recent decision to revoke security benefits for his former national security adviser, John Bolton.

Efforts to contact the White House for an official statement were unsuccessful, leaving questions about the motivations behind these decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025