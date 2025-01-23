Yunus Criticizes Hasina's Economic Legacy as 'Fake'
Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus critiques former Bangladeshi PM Sheikh Hasina, deeming her reported economic achievements 'fake' and accusing the global community of negligence. Hasina, away in India, faces numerous allegations, including corruption. Yunus stresses inclusive growth, while tensions between Bangladesh and India rise.
Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus has criticized the economic growth campaign of former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, calling it 'fake' and blaming the global community for allowing alleged corruption.
As the interim head of Bangladesh's government, Yunus has called for more inclusive economic practices amid strained relations with neighboring India.
The future of Bangladesh's governance remains in flux, with Yunus set to oversee elections by 2025, while Hasina faces serious charges and extradition requests.
