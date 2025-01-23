Yunus Criticizes Hasina's Economic Legacy as 'Fake'

Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus has criticized the economic growth campaign of former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, calling it 'fake' and blaming the global community for allowing alleged corruption.

As the interim head of Bangladesh's government, Yunus has called for more inclusive economic practices amid strained relations with neighboring India.

The future of Bangladesh's governance remains in flux, with Yunus set to oversee elections by 2025, while Hasina faces serious charges and extradition requests.

(With inputs from agencies.)