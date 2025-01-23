Left Menu

Trump Declares Second Term as America's New Golden Age

Former US President Donald Trump announced the start of a new 'golden age' for America during his second term in office. He promised a stronger, more united, and wealthy nation, citing efforts to reduce oil prices and implement significant tax cuts. Trump criticized past leadership for their failures.

In a bold declaration, former US President Donald Trump has promised a new era of prosperity for America, marking his second term as a turning point for the nation. Speaking via video at the World Economic Forum, Trump emphasized major plans to reduce oil prices and boost economic growth.

Trump called for Saudi Arabia and OPEC to lower oil prices, stating this action could swiftly end the Russia-Ukraine conflict. He also criticized the previous administration for rising food prices and announced his initiatives to combat inflation, leveraging America's vast oil and gas resources.

Highlighting his ambitious domestic policies, Trump pledged to make historic tax cuts and introduce heavy tariffs on companies not manufacturing in the US. With foreign investments pouring in, Trump asserted that his measures would restore American common sense and unity.

