Veteran Politician Kunwar Ajay Pratap Singh Passes Away
Kunwar Ajay Pratap Singh, known as Lalla Bhaiya, a seasoned politician and six-time MLA from Colonelganj, passed away in Lucknow. Suffering from health issues for some time, he was in a private hospital when he died. Singh's legacy includes a diverse political journey with affiliations to several major parties.
- Country:
- India
Veteran politician Kunwar Ajay Pratap Singh, commonly referred to as Lalla Bhaiya, has passed away at the age of 62 during treatment in Lucknow.
Singh, a prominent figure in the Gonda district's Colonelganj constituency, had been battling health challenges for the past few days before his demise at a private hospital. His son, Venkatesh Mohan Singh, disclosed that the former MLA suffered a heart attack a year ago.
Embarking on his political journey as an independent MLA in 1989, Singh's career was marked by diverse political leanings, eventually holding office under both BJP and Congress party tickets. Singh's funeral is scheduled for Friday in Katra Shahbazpur Mela Bagiya.
(With inputs from agencies.)
