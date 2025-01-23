Trump Pledges U.S. LNG Supplies to Europe

In a significant geopolitical move, President Donald Trump declared on Thursday that the United States stands ready to ensure Europe receives sufficient supplies of liquefied natural gas (LNG). This announcement was made remotely at the prestigious World Economic Forum held in Davos, Switzerland.

During his address, Trump took the opportunity to express his dissatisfaction with current American-European Union trade dynamics. He pointed out that the EU's treatment of the U.S. is inequitable and provides substantial hurdles for American products attempting to enter European markets.

While this commitment to LNG supplies could signify strengthened U.S.-European energy ties, it also comes amid mounting tensions over trade practices, signaling potential friction in transatlantic relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)