Trump Pledges U.S. LNG Supplies to Europe

U.S. President Donald Trump announced a guarantee for LNG supplies to Europe while expressing concerns over U.S.-EU trade relations during a speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 22:24 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 22:24 IST
Donald Trump

In a significant geopolitical move, President Donald Trump declared on Thursday that the United States stands ready to ensure Europe receives sufficient supplies of liquefied natural gas (LNG). This announcement was made remotely at the prestigious World Economic Forum held in Davos, Switzerland.

During his address, Trump took the opportunity to express his dissatisfaction with current American-European Union trade dynamics. He pointed out that the EU's treatment of the U.S. is inequitable and provides substantial hurdles for American products attempting to enter European markets.

While this commitment to LNG supplies could signify strengthened U.S.-European energy ties, it also comes amid mounting tensions over trade practices, signaling potential friction in transatlantic relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

