NSUI's 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan' Campaign Takes Odisha by Storm

The National Students Union of India (NSUI), Congress's student wing, kicked off the 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan' campaign in Odisha.

After a rally at Master Canteen Square, NSUI members, led by national president Varun Choudhary, marched to AG Square, garlanding the statue of B.R. Ambedkar.

Choudhary claimed BJP and RSS insult the constitution and freedom fighters, demanding PM Modi act against recent contentious statements. Senior Congress leader Bhakta Charan Das accused the BJP of undermining the dreams of Bapu, vowing to defend constitutional rights alongside Rahul Gandhi.

