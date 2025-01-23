NSUI's 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan' Campaign Takes Odisha by Storm
The National Students Union of India (NSUI) launched the 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan' campaign in Odisha, protesting against BJP and RSS for allegedly disrespecting the constitution and freedom fighters. The movement is aligned with protecting constitutional rights as inspired by Mahatma Gandhi and B.R. Ambedkar.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 23-01-2025 22:28 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 22:28 IST
The National Students Union of India (NSUI), Congress's student wing, kicked off the 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan' campaign in Odisha.
After a rally at Master Canteen Square, NSUI members, led by national president Varun Choudhary, marched to AG Square, garlanding the statue of B.R. Ambedkar.
Choudhary claimed BJP and RSS insult the constitution and freedom fighters, demanding PM Modi act against recent contentious statements. Senior Congress leader Bhakta Charan Das accused the BJP of undermining the dreams of Bapu, vowing to defend constitutional rights alongside Rahul Gandhi.
