Trump Advocates for China’s Influence in Resolving Ukraine Conflict

In a recent address at the World Economic Forum in Davos, former U.S. President Donald Trump expressed optimism about the relationship between the United States and China.

Trump highlighted the significant influence China possesses over the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, urging for Chinese intervention to bring about an end to the war.

Speaking remotely to the global audience, Trump emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts to resolve the situation, aiming for constructive outcomes through united diplomatic actions.

