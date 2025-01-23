Strengthening Ties: Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto's Historic Visit to India

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto arrived in India on Thursday night, marking his inaugural visit as head of state. His primary purpose is to attend India's 76th Republic Day celebrations as the chief guest.

Greeted by Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita at the airport, Subianto's visit is seen as an opportunity to bolster the India-Indonesia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Both nations are set to formalize several agreements, expanding cooperation in various domains.

This visit underscores a significant upswing in bilateral ties, as evidenced by the first-time participation of an Indonesian marching and band contingent in a foreign Republic Day parade. Trade relations and defense cooperation have strengthened, with recorded trade at USD 29.40 billion in 2023.

