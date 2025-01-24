Trump's Controversial Move: Houthi Redesignation as Terrorists

The White House announced on Wednesday that former U.S. President Donald Trump has re-designated Yemen's Houthi movement as a "foreign terrorist organization," a move expected to impose strict economic penalties. This action comes in response to the group's attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea.

Supporters argue the designation is overdue, yet some experts warn of implications for those inadvertently aiding the Houthis, including aid organizations. The White House highlighted in a statement that the group's actions threaten U.S. civilians and personnel, regional partners, and global maritime stability.

The Houthis denounced the decision, citing unjust economic and humanitarian impacts. The designation has drawn criticism from groups like Oxfam, concerned about worsening Yemen's suffering, and has elicited various responses from international entities involved in Yemen.

