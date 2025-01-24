Left Menu

Trump's Controversial Move: Houthi Redesignation as Terrorists

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has re-designated Yemen's Houthi movement as a 'foreign terrorist organization', resulting in harsher economic penalties. The move aims to address the group's attacks in the Red Sea, despite concerns about its humanitarian impact on Yemen. The international community remains divided on the issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 02:18 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 02:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The White House announced on Wednesday that former U.S. President Donald Trump has re-designated Yemen's Houthi movement as a "foreign terrorist organization," a move expected to impose strict economic penalties. This action comes in response to the group's attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea.

Supporters argue the designation is overdue, yet some experts warn of implications for those inadvertently aiding the Houthis, including aid organizations. The White House highlighted in a statement that the group's actions threaten U.S. civilians and personnel, regional partners, and global maritime stability.

The Houthis denounced the decision, citing unjust economic and humanitarian impacts. The designation has drawn criticism from groups like Oxfam, concerned about worsening Yemen's suffering, and has elicited various responses from international entities involved in Yemen.

(With inputs from agencies.)

