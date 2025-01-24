Trump Questions U.S. Spending on NATO Defense

In a surprising assertion, President Donald Trump expressed skepticism over the United States' financial contributions to NATO, suggesting the current allocations may be excessive. Speaking to reporters, Trump emphasized the need for NATO members to bolster their defense expenditure significantly.

Trump's remarks come as he demanded alliance members raise their defense spending from the current target of 2% of gross domestic product (GDP) to 5%. This demand, made at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, highlights a longstanding issue of defense budget disparities among NATO allies.

While the U.S. continues to play a critical role in NATO's defense strategy, Trump argued that member nations must increase their financial support, ensuring a more balanced security partnership within the alliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)