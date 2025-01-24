Left Menu

Trump's Telework Termination: Deadline Looms for Federal Workers

President Trump has mandated the end of remote work for federal employees, sparking potential legal challenges. The directive requires federal workers to return to their offices full-time, with only certain unionized employees protected by bargaining agreements. The move may face backlash for potentially prompting layoffs or staffing challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 03:05 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 03:05 IST
President Trump's recent order to compel federal employees back to the office full-time has ignited controversy and potential legal disputes, particularly among unions.

The directive, announced on Monday, requires agencies to dissolve telework arrangements and expect employees to report to their duty stations. Unionized employees with existing bargaining agreements may be exempt for now.

The order may signal a broader strategy, including staff restructuring, as officials aim to fill positions with loyal staff and execute key policies. However, concerns remain over staffing disruptions and the challenge of large-scale firings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

