Left Menu

Trump's Bid to Dominate Global AI: A New Executive Order

President Donald Trump signed an executive order to assert the U.S.'s dominance in artificial intelligence. The order demands a 180-day AI Action Plan, aims to boost economic competitiveness, and revokes a previous directive by Joe Biden that mandated safety checks for AI systems affecting national security and public health.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 03:46 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 03:46 IST
Trump's Bid to Dominate Global AI: A New Executive Order

In a significant move, President Donald Trump has signed an executive order aimed at establishing the United States as the global leader in artificial intelligence. This directive was announced on Thursday, according to a White House official.

The executive order outlines the creation of a policy titled the Artificial Intelligence Action Plan, which has a 180-day deadline. The policy seeks to enhance America's AI prowess, contributing to economic competitiveness, national security, and human flourishing.

Additionally, Trump has revoked a 2023 order by former President Joe Biden, which prioritized mitigating AI risks to consumers, workers, and national security. Biden's order required AI developers to report safety test outcomes to the government, aligned with the Defense Production Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025