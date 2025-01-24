Trump's Bid to Dominate Global AI: A New Executive Order

In a significant move, President Donald Trump has signed an executive order aimed at establishing the United States as the global leader in artificial intelligence. This directive was announced on Thursday, according to a White House official.

The executive order outlines the creation of a policy titled the Artificial Intelligence Action Plan, which has a 180-day deadline. The policy seeks to enhance America's AI prowess, contributing to economic competitiveness, national security, and human flourishing.

Additionally, Trump has revoked a 2023 order by former President Joe Biden, which prioritized mitigating AI risks to consumers, workers, and national security. Biden's order required AI developers to report safety test outcomes to the government, aligned with the Defense Production Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)