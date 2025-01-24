Trump's Bid to Dominate Global AI: A New Executive Order
President Donald Trump signed an executive order to assert the U.S.'s dominance in artificial intelligence. The order demands a 180-day AI Action Plan, aims to boost economic competitiveness, and revokes a previous directive by Joe Biden that mandated safety checks for AI systems affecting national security and public health.
In a significant move, President Donald Trump has signed an executive order aimed at establishing the United States as the global leader in artificial intelligence. This directive was announced on Thursday, according to a White House official.
The executive order outlines the creation of a policy titled the Artificial Intelligence Action Plan, which has a 180-day deadline. The policy seeks to enhance America's AI prowess, contributing to economic competitiveness, national security, and human flourishing.
Additionally, Trump has revoked a 2023 order by former President Joe Biden, which prioritized mitigating AI risks to consumers, workers, and national security. Biden's order required AI developers to report safety test outcomes to the government, aligned with the Defense Production Act.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Donald Trump's Bold Geopolitical Gambit: Rewriting Boundaries
Supreme Court rejects President-elect Donald Trump's bid to delay sentencing in his New York hush money case, reports AP.
Supreme Court Showdown: TikTok, Free Speech, and National Security
Pope Francis Honored with Presidential Medal by Joe Biden
AAP MLA Alleged Link to ID Fraud Raises National Security Concerns