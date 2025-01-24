Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

In a bold move, U.S. President Donald Trump has called on NATO members to considerably amplify their defense spending, suggesting an increase to 5% of their GDP. Currently, the alliance mandates spending at 2%, a target few members meet. Trump expressed doubt over continued U.S. investment unless changes occur.

Speaking from the Oval Office, Trump remarked on the unequal protection the U.S. offers NATO members, highlighting the burden it places on American resources. The U.S. shoulders a significant portion of NATO's expenditure, prompting Trump's demands for more robust contributions from European allies.

Analytical insiders and officials anticipate NATO will not fully embrace Trump's steep demand but expect a moderate increase beyond the current objective. Discussions are underway ahead of a crucial NATO summit where concerns over Russian aggression and internal pressure mount to reassess spending goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)