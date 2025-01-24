Left Menu

Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

U.S. President Donald Trump challenges NATO members to increase defense spending to 5% of GDP, a significant jump from the current 2% goal. The call is unprecedented and controversial, with analysts predicting a more modest increase may be agreed upon at the upcoming NATO summit in The Hague.

Updated: 24-01-2025 05:41 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 05:41 IST
In a bold move, U.S. President Donald Trump has called on NATO members to considerably amplify their defense spending, suggesting an increase to 5% of their GDP. Currently, the alliance mandates spending at 2%, a target few members meet. Trump expressed doubt over continued U.S. investment unless changes occur.

Speaking from the Oval Office, Trump remarked on the unequal protection the U.S. offers NATO members, highlighting the burden it places on American resources. The U.S. shoulders a significant portion of NATO's expenditure, prompting Trump's demands for more robust contributions from European allies.

Analytical insiders and officials anticipate NATO will not fully embrace Trump's steep demand but expect a moderate increase beyond the current objective. Discussions are underway ahead of a crucial NATO summit where concerns over Russian aggression and internal pressure mount to reassess spending goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

