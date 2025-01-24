Left Menu

Ukraine Rethinks Recruitment: A New Approach to Mobilization

Ukraine is finalizing recruitment reforms targeting 18- to 25-year-olds to strengthen its military force. Despite law changes lowering conscription age, replenishment efforts have fallen short. The new plan, offering financial incentives and fostering soldier-commander trust, aims to boost manpower without mandatory drafting. Deputy Head Pavlo Palisa leads the initiative.

In a bid to strengthen its military forces, Ukraine is in the final stages of drafting recruitment reforms aimed at 18- to 25-year-olds currently exempt from mobilization, says Colonel Pavlo Palisa, the Deputy Head of the Office of the President. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to overcome the limitations of a Soviet-era drafting system.

After lowering the conscription age from 27 to 25 last spring, impacts were not sufficient in replenishing military ranks amid ongoing conflict with Russia. The new plan outlined by Palisa involves financial incentives, guaranteed training, and transparent communication between soldiers and commanders, hoping to attract those previously exempt or discharged.

Despite pressure to lower the mandatory conscription age, President Zelenskyy opposes obligatory mobilization for 18-year-olds. Instead, Palisa, a battlefield veteran, advocates for improved societal dialogue and military coordination to address frontline challenges, urging reforms to adapt military structure to modern warfare demands.

