Political Showdown: AAP Under Fire After MLA's Son's Run-In with Delhi Police

In a heated political clash, BJP leader Satish Upadhyay has leveled serious accusations against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), asserting that the party is undermining Delhi's law and order. This follows an alleged incident involving Amanatullah Khan's son, the MLA from AAP, who reportedly misbehaved with Delhi police officers.

According to reports, Khan's son was involved in disruptive activities, including operating a motorcycle with a modified silencer while refusing to comply with police requests. Upadhyay alleged that the incident is part of a broader narrative where AAP MLAs coordinate with criminal gangs overseas, indulging in extortion and further destabilizing the capital.

This controversy erupted after a police complaint was filed against two individuals, one claiming to be Khan's son, for violating traffic regulations and disrespecting officers. Despite being fined, the incident has sparked a larger discourse on the party's influence and its perceived connections with criminal entities.

(With inputs from agencies.)