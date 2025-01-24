Left Menu

Political Waves: The Battle for Yamuna

Yamuna River becomes a focal point in political confrontations as UP's CM Yogi Adityanath and Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav exchange challenges related to its pollution. Yogi questions AAP's Kejriwal, blaming him for the river's state, while election tensions rise ahead of Delhi's assembly polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 12:38 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 12:38 IST
Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Yamuna River has emerged as a key political battleground ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls, with UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath challenging Delhi's Arvind Kejriwal to take a dip in the heavily polluted waters akin to his own gesture in Prayagraj. Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav questioned Adityanath's commitment by suggesting he perform 'Aachman' with Yamuna's water at Mathura.

Kejriwal, accused by Adityanath of turning the sacred Yamuna into a 'dirty drain', faces continued criticism from BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla for not fulfilling promises to restore the river. In a veiled reference, Yadav's challenge on social media intensifies the political heat as voters prepare for the February 5 election.

This unfolding saga underscores the critical narrative of environmental accountability in the capital's political discourse. The upcoming elections see 699 candidates contesting for 70 seats, with pollution concerns at the forefront, beyond just rhetoric, as activists continue to push for sustainable solutions to Yamuna's pollution plight.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

