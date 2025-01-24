Left Menu

Trump Targets California's Water Policies Amid Wildfire Tour

As wildfires rage in California, Donald Trump critiques state water policies, suggesting more water should flow south rather than to the ocean. He has called for federal intervention to increase water supply to Central Valley farmers and southern cities, reigniting debates over environmental impacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 24-01-2025 13:33 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 13:33 IST
Trump Targets California's Water Policies Amid Wildfire Tour
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

As President Donald Trump gears up to visit wildfire-stricken areas in California, he's honing in on a familiar target: the state's water policy. Trump's criticism focuses on California's water management, accusing the state of directing excessive water to the ocean instead of supplying the water-starved regions further south.

Following a series of wildfires, Trump urged federal agencies to draft plans to redirect more water to the Central Valley and densely populated southern cities. He also threatened to withhold federal disaster funding if California doesn't revise its approach to water distribution, sparking debate and controversy.

State water policies often navigate the delicate balance between environmental conservation and agricultural needs. While Trump's focus on water allocation has drawn support from some farmers, it has faced criticism from environmental groups concerned about the potential impact on endangered species in the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025